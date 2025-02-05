With the event getting bigger and better every year the committee for the 2025 Hilltops off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail is ready for a huge couple of weeks across the local region.

The two week long event kicks off from March 8 and will highlight the many fantastic hidden and not so hidden gems from the region, all while entertaining, educating and experiencing local galleries, wineries, cafes, functions and events as well as plenty more.

"This highly anticipated event unites local artists, businesses, and organisations in a remarkable celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit across the region's towns and villages," the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track committee said.

"The art trail offers locals and visitors from nearby towns a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant, creative landscape of the Hilltops."

Throughout the years of its running the trail has brought tourists through towns and villages all across the Hilltops region which has not only benefitted local artists and artisans but local businesses have benefitted too.

"For local businesses, the trail brings increased visibility and connection," the committee said.

"By encouraging movement through the region, it provides a valuable economic boost."

Owners of the Murringo Barracks, Mark and Therese Crowe has felt the many benefits the trail has brought to the region.

"The hundreds of visitors we have through our gallery during Hilltops off the Beaten Track has elevated our business beyond belief," Therese said.

The purpose of the trail isn't only to highlight the talent that already exists in the Hilltops, but inspires and lights a spark to foster the next generation of artists and performers.

"Young Regional Conservatorium values the opportunities afforded through Hilltops Off the Beaten Track, as it provides not only exposure for our work, but also for our students to experience live artistic performances and presentations without the need for costly, time consuming travel to larger towns and cities," Young Regional Conservatorium CEO Dr Wendy Brooks said.

The Young Society of Artists Inc, has also seen the many benefits the event has brought to the younger generations of artists.

"The children's art exhibition, organised by Star Art, is open to all children within the Hilltops LGA," Young Society of Artists Inc's Heather Ruhl said.

"Not only is it one of the most colourful exhibitions on the trail, but it also gives young local artists the chance to showcase their creativity to a wide audience.

"Hilltops Off the Beaten Track is fostering the future of art in our region, which is so important."

The event has grown year on year thanks to the strength of the community support and partnerships.

"With every 60 events on this year's art tail, it's a testament to what a community can achieve when united by a shared vision," Sharon Smithers from Bees to Honey Marketing said.

"The collaboration between local artists and business owners is truly inspiring and demonstrates the power of supporting one another to grow and thrive."

Starting off as a grassroots initiative led by Heather Ruhl and her passion and dedication for the Young Society of Artists and the hard work and dedication of Christine Burnett from Hilltops Arts.

"Its continued success relies on dedicated volunteers and the generosity of local sponsors and fundraising efforts," the committee said.

"This year's major sponsors include the Young Services Club, South West Slopes Bank, and Community Bank Boorowa, with additional support from Bees to Honey Marketing, Reload Productions Australia, Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex, Hilltops Council, Southern Tablelands Arts and a grant received from Squadron Energy."

Locals and visitors alike are very excited for the upcoming event with well over 60 events to be held between March 8 and 23, everyone within the community is invited to take part in the event with the full schedule and program available online at hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org, including tickets for the grand opening to be held at the Southern Cross Cinema on March 7.

The grand opening will be in conjunction with the celebration of 20 years of the cinema at the Southern Cross Cinema and will include the art of making movies and special effects.

Doors will open at 6.30pm for a glass of wine and cheese nibbles.

Visit the website for more details, to plan your own trail or to book events or experiences.