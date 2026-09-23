Heather climbs Mount Bobbara on fundraising walk

Member of the Young Croquet Club Heather Rhul never stops giving to the Hilltops region and beyond. She recently joined a band of 250 people to climb Mount Bobbara near Binalong. The owners open it up once a year to be used as a fundraiser for Binalong Public School, always with great success. As we move further into spring there's no better place to take advantage of the panoramic green and gold views of the surrounding plush canola and wheat paddocks than top of Mount Bobbara which rises above the undulating pastoral landscape like a small volcano. Sitting about 738m above sea level it is a landmark amid a flurry of hills. Club News The business house competition will commence on the 20 October. This is a yearly event where a business nominates two players plus one reserve. The Croquet Club then provides two members to each team. It is played two nights per week over approximately six weeks and sponsored each year by Raine and Horne. Over the years this comp has found some very handy players who could hold their own anywhere. Spring Carnival Players will be arriving in town from 11 October for the spring carnival, with play commencing on the 13 October. Competitors are coming from near and far, with onlookers encouraged to watch some first class croquet, with plenty of seating available. Come and enjoy.