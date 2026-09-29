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Hilltops Council to fight proposed 21 per cent funding cutback

The proposed methodology would see council lose significant funding to the tune of $2.4 million.
Russ Haylock
September 29, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 02:02

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