Honours aplenty for Lions Club of Young

The Lions Club Of Young were awarded the PDG Albert Palm Memorial Club Of The Year Award for District 201N4 in Griffith last Saturday, in recognition of outstanding service, dedication and contribution to the community and to Lions. Members were very excited to receive this award for the third consecutive year and were very pleased to accept. ********************************************************************************************************* Three members of the Lions Club of Young were recently awarded Milestone Chevron Awards for their continuing dedication of service over many years. This award was sent out by the international president of Lions, Mark Lyon. Phillip Hewson received his award for 35 years of service, Judy Curtis accepted her award for 25 years and Marie Tame was awarded for serving 15 years. Congratulations to you all on this great achievement. Bruce & Lyn Walker recently attended a dinner meeting with the members of the Lions Club Of Young to talk about their project 'Operation Christmas Child'. Lyn and Bruce generously put together items suitable for all ages for children in need who have been impacted by war, disease and famine into shoeboxes. They are sent overseas to countries such as Cambodia, Fiji, Vietnam, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea just to name a few. These boxes are packed and transported by truck from Young to Sydney. A video was played to members showing the elation on the children's faces upon opening their special gifts for Christmas. A very special project close to Bruce and Lyn's heart. Thank you for all you do to help those in need and thank you for sharing your time with us.