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Honours aplenty for Lions Club of Young

<p>For the third year running, the Young have won District Club of the Year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>For the third year running, the Young have won District Club of the Year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

For the third year running, the Young have won District Club of the Year. PHOTO: Supplied

Long-term Lions celebrated and another Club award
By Louise McKnight
November 4, 2026 • 05:00

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