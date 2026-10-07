Hospital Auxiliary accepts $10,000 donation

The Young Hospital Auxiliary held its October meeting on Thursday 1 October at the Young Hospital. President Janice Ward was delighted to accept a donation of $10,000 from the Collectors Club and assured them the money would go towards the purchase of equipment for our hospital. Auxiliary members expressed their appreciation and thanked the members of the Cherry Capital Collectors Club for their generosity. Young Health Service facility manager Jessica Pavese reported that September had been another extremely busy month in the hospital. It was pleasing to note that 10 babies had been born during September, recruitment processes continue, and the construction program continues. As part of the construction program and upgrading of facilities, the Operating Theatre will be closed from 12 to 19 October. The Auxiliary approved a request from the Medical Ward staff for the purchase of a Prime Transport Chair, more commonly known as a wheelchair. At a cost of $4180 the chair is height adjustable, made of heavy duty materials to withstand rigorous continued use and hygiene control. Surprisingly, it also has anti theft features. Planning continues for the Auxiliary’s Open Gardens on Sunday 1 November. Members have been busy potting up for the Plant Stall and cooking will start soon for the delicious morning and afternoon teas and lunch which will be available on the day. Five gardens will be open, with more details to follow soon.