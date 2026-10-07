Social media
Home page>News>Community>Hospital Auxiliary accep...
Community

Hospital Auxiliary accepts $10,000 donation

<p>President Janice Ward receiving a donation of $10,000 from Kevin Stemm from the Cherry Capital Collectors Club. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>President Janice Ward receiving a donation of $10,000 from Kevin Stemm from the Cherry Capital Collectors Club. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

President Janice Ward receiving a donation of $10,000 from Kevin Stemm from the Cherry Capital Collectors Club. PHOTO: Supplied

The Auxiliary welcomed Mr Kevin Stemm from the Cherry Capital Collectors Club.
By LIBBY PLUMLEY
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES