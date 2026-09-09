Hospital Auxiliary hear from expert on ageing well

The Young Hospital Auxiliary met on Thursday 3 September. The guest speaker was Mark Kinsela who is currently the CEO of Palliative Care Western Australia. Mark was born at the Young Hospital and grew up in Young. Mark outlined the importance of ageing well and the things one can do to help the process. Protecting your brain, protecting your strength and balance, and protecting your social connections were very important guidelines. It was also important to have one’s affairs in order – have a will, have a power of attorney and enduring power of guardianship arrangements in place, and have an advance health care plan. Facility manager Jessica Pavase, reported that August had been one of the busiest months on record for the hospital. A record number of presentations to the Emergency Ward and operating theatre cases had kept staff extremely busy. As always, the Auxiliary was delighted to hear of 14 babies being delivered in August. The knitting of baby beanies by Auxiliary members and friends continues with great gusto and babies are assured of leaving Young Hospital with a beautifully hand knitted beanie. Arrangements for the 2026 Open Gardens Day on Sunday 1 November are well underway. Five beautiful gardens, two country and three town gardens, will be opened to the public. Entrance will be $20 to all gardens, or $5 an individual garden, sandwich lunch, cuppa and slice and morning/afternoon tea available at two of the gardens. Details will be released shortly. Tickets for “Beat the Budget” raffle will be available at the gardens. Tickets are currently on sale for $5 with Auxiliary Members selling at Bunnings on Thursday 10 September and Thursday 8 October. Prizes of groceries, meat and fuel will certainly help the family budget and will be drawn on the day. The Auxiliary meets the first Thursday of each month at 10.30am, followed by a gourmet sandwich lunch, usually at the Young Hospital. If you are interested in helping your local community, please come along and see what the Auxiliary does. New members are very welcome.