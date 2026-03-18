The Young Hospital Auxiliary met on 4 March in the Hospital Meeting Room.

The Auxiliary acknowledged and thanked St John’s Anglican Church for their donation of $1000 from the sales from their Op Shop.

The Auxiliary is currently selling raffle tickets in association with their 2026 High Tea to be held on Saturday 18 April.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Bunnings on Thursday 12 March and 9 April.

Prizes are a $300 voucher from Bunnings donated by the Auxiliary, an attractive painting donated by Robyn Wheeler, and a fuel voucher donated by the Auxiliary.

The High Tea will be held at St John’s Church Hall when fine china and beautiful linen will be on display and wonderful home cooking available. Reservations can be made by contacting Janice on 0419 494 926 or Libby on 0457 066 468.

The purchase of new seating in the waiting area of the Hospital and the Emergency Department has been approved by the Auxiliary at a cost of approximately $22,000 and is expected shortly.

The Auxiliary is very pleased to be able to provide such an improvement for the community using the Hospital.

The Auxiliary welcomed new member Kay McDonald and President Janice Ward presented Kay with her Auxiliary badge.

New members are very welcomed to attend our monthly meeting on the first Thursday of the month at the Hospital meeting room at 10.30 am.