Ingram, Flanery re-elected

Mayor Brian Ingram and deputy mayor Tony Flanery were re-elected unopposed at Hilltops Council’s monthly meeting on Wednesday 23 September. The elections signal the midway point of the councillors’ four-year terms. Mayor Ingram signalled his intention to continue to this masthead in the lead-up to the election. “The next two years will require strong leadership, difficult decisions and a willingness to work collaboratively,” Cr Ingram said. “My focus will be on ensuring Hilltops Council remains financially responsible while continuing to deliver the infrastructure, services and opportunities that make our region continue to grow.”