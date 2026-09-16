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Kallina steps up, and out, for CP Research

<p>Young\\'s Kallina Sant with her carer Ebony. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Young\\'s Kallina Sant with her carer Ebony. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Young's Kallina Sant with her carer Ebony. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Steptember is an annual event raising awareness for cerebral palsy
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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