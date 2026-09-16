Kallina steps up, and out, for CP Research

Kallina Sant has been out and about in Young this month, putting one foot in front of the other for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance’s Steptember initiative. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was three, and while some days her body makes walking harder than others, she is determined to put in all she can this month. Kallina has spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, which mostly affects her legs and lower body, causing tiredness, twitching and troubles with balance. This means no step comes easily and she needs her walker for each one, but Kallina has been ready and willing to push herself for the cause. “What inspired me was that I wanted to give back, and find ways that I could help people,” Kallina said. “A big motivator is also proving to myself that I can do what I’m doing. “It might be a bit more restrictive, and I might get tired, but it’s about being a voice for people. Kallina and her support worker Ebony have been out on many walks around Young this month and says the feedback and support has been both strong and positive. “There are so many positive stops on each walk, and Kallina is someone who loves to stop and talk to people, she lights up,” Ebony added. Steptember is an annual challenge run by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance as they raise money to go towards research and therapy. Kallina has chosen to base her challenge around supporting babies with cerebral palsy, with donations able to help provide stimulus toys to right through to specialist support. If you would like to follow along on Kallina’s journey or support her with a donation, visit www.steptember.org.au/fundraisers/steppingforkallina