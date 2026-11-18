About 50 people gathered in Anderson Park on Wednesday 11 November to mark Remembrance Day, hearing from a veteran of 38 years in the Australian Army about the cost of service. Sharon Chase, who left the Army in June and moved to Young to be near family, worked in logistics and was deployed to East Timor (Timor-Leste) three times, between 2000 and 2007, and to Afghanistan. She said she first turned down the invitation from the Young Returned and Services League (RSL) Sub-Branch to deliver the commemorative address. “It’s bigger than me, and I need to get out there and do something for the community, and for those people that didn’t have a say,” she said. In her address she said much of her service was an honour, but her deployments also left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “The culture shock, sadness and fear on these deployments still live within me today,” she said. She spoke of the cost borne by those who served in peacekeeping and war-like deployments, and in disaster assistance such as bushfires and floods, and said her heart went out to the families of the fallen and injured. Sharon said Remembrance Day was a time to remember the fallen, those injured in mind and body, and the toll war takes on all who serve and their families. She noted that the Australian War Memorial’s Roll of Honour lists more than 103,000 Australians who have died in wars, conflicts and humanitarian and peace operations. Explaining why she remembers, she said it was “because I cannot forget, I will not forget.” Asked how she felt afterwards, she said: “I probably just was glad that it was done.” The service included an Acknowledgement of Country, a prayer read by Hilltops mayor Brian Ingram and a reading of In Flanders Fields by councillor Fiona Douglas. Wreaths were laid by Young RSL Sub-Branch representatives Stuart Hart and Terry Holmes, and by Princess Delany on behalf of Senator Deborah O’Neill. Liz Boland played the Last Post and Reveille, and the service closed with the national anthem. Among those who attended was World War II veteran Ken Rennie, 101. Born in Young, Ken enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on 26 May 1944 and served with No. 2 Airfield Construction Squadron in Borneo. He was discharged on 8 March 1946. Asked how it felt to be congratulated on the day, he said: “It’s a bit embarrassing for me, isn’t it?” Young RSL Sub-Branch president Phil Mitchell said about 50 people attended. Lest we forget.