Young Voices Take the Stage The Lions Junior Public Speaking event was held recently at the Young Senior Citizens Rooms. Students from Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 at Young Public School stepped up and delivered great presentations on their set topics, showing confidence, creativity and plenty of personality. Years 3/4: "A Holiday Anywhere in Australia" Students were asked where they would go in Australia and why. They were encouraged to tell the audience all about their chosen destination, including what they would see and what they would do there. Years 5/6: "Dinner With Anyone in the World" Students were asked who they would have dinner with if they could choose anyone in the world, past or present. They were then asked what they would serve their guest for dinner. A hint for this topic was that speakers would need to research their chosen person and learn about their life. Winners and placings Congratulations to all placegetters in each year group. Years 3/4 Jorja Blair (1st) Bobby Thackeray (2nd) Isla Winterton (3rd) Years 5/6 Miley Richens (1st) Rohmey Seaman (2nd) Millie Duffy (3rd) All students are winners for taking part. Congratulations to every student who participated. Preparing and delivering a speech takes courage, and all speakers should be very proud of their efforts. A special thank you to judges Sue Gordon, Janice Ottey and Catherine Miller for giving up their time and providing thoughtful feedback to the speakers. Thank you also to Lion Heather Miller for organising the event. The Lions Club plans to hold the event again next November. Students or teachers interested in participating can contact the club at lionsclubofyounginc@gmail.com. Students paint their thoughts of peace Students have completed artworks expressing their thoughts on peace as a project for entry into the Lions Club of Young's peace poster competition. Congratulations and great work to all the entrants. Charlotte Callinan's artwork was chosen to go forward to the next stage of the competition, where it was highly commended. Thank you to The Young Society of Artists members who found it difficult to choose just one entry. This competition is open to all students aged 11-13, as is the peace essay which is available to any student who is visibly impaired. The theme becomes available early in 2027. The competition has final judging by the end of September each year. Many thanks to Lion Heather Miller for her organisation of this competition