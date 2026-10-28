Local creativity shines at art festival

For more than three decades, the Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts has provided a place for regional artists to exhibit their work, share their creativity and gain recognition. This year's exhibition at the historic Old Courthouse in Murrumburrah continued that tradition, with 11 artworks selling for a combined value of just under $4,000. Festival organiser Jane Martin said the quality of the entries had been particularly encouraging, with a diverse collection of artworks arriving for the annual exhibition. "We were so excited as it came in," she said. Alongside established local exhibitors, the festival welcomed new artists from Cootamundra and the Canberra region, adding to the variety of work on display. Murringo artist Therese Crowe claimed the exhibition's major award, the $1,000 G.O. Kruger Prize for Most Outstanding Artwork, for her 'Portrait of Hugh Pavitt'. Crowe also won the pastel section with the same work and received several other awards across the exhibition. The $500 Members' Prize went to Louise Dabin for her circular painting 'Synergy', while other first-prize winners included John Fairfield for 'Two Hares, No Tortoise' in drawing, Sukhvinder Saggu for 'Train Through Canola Fields' in oil or acrylic, and Kirsten Griffiths for 'Lock Up Your China' in watercolour. Dotti Le Sage won the contemporary/modern art section with 'Jindalee Late Summer', while Sukhvinder Saggu also claimed first prize in small paintings with 'Egg Shell in Soft Light'. A particularly encouraging development was the introduction of two junior competition categories, reflecting the Arts Council's commitment to supporting the next generation of artists. Kaylah Hackney won the 13–17 years section with 'Midday Windmill', while Evelyn Toogood claimed first prize in the 5–12 years category with 'Finally Up'. Beyond the awards, the sale of 11 artworks was another positive outcome, providing artists with both recognition and a financial return for their creativity. Jane also experienced the excitement of buyer interest herself, with her pastel work 'Ready to Hunt', which received a Highly Commended award, attracting attention during the exhibition. The festival opened on Friday, October 16, with Hilltops Council Deputy Mayor Tony Flannery presenting the awards. Judge Melissa Read-Devine praised the standard of work, while young flautist Elsie Toogood provided music for guests attending the opening celebration. Organised by Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council, the exhibition continued over two weekends, bringing together artists, families and visitors. After 32 years, the festival remains a celebration of the creativity within the region, supported by the dedication of local artists, volunteers and community members who continue to make it possible.