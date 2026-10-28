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Local creativity shines at art festival

<p>Murringo artist Therese Crowe with her award-winning Portrait of Hugh Pavitt, which claimed the $1,000 G.O. Kruger Prize for Most Outstanding Artwork at the 2026 Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts.</p>\\n
<p>Murringo artist Therese Crowe with her award-winning Portrait of Hugh Pavitt, which claimed the $1,000 G.O. Kruger Prize for Most Outstanding Artwork at the 2026 Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts.</p>\\n

Murringo artist Therese Crowe with her award-winning Portrait of Hugh Pavitt, which claimed the $1,000 G.O. Kruger Prize for Most Outstanding Artwork at the 2026 Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts.

Local artists celebrated as Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts marked its 32nd year.
Sharon Smithers
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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