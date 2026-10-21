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Local optometrists warn eye damage can go unnoticed

<p>Young Eyes optometrists Catherine Miller (left) and Janine Hobson encourage regular eye examinations to detect diabetes-related eye disease before vision loss occurs. Photo: Supplied.</p>\\n
<p>Young Eyes optometrists Catherine Miller (left) and Janine Hobson encourage regular eye examinations to detect diabetes-related eye disease before vision loss occurs. Photo: Supplied.</p>\\n

Young Eyes optometrists Catherine Miller (left) and Janine Hobson encourage regular eye examinations to detect diabetes-related eye disease before vision loss occurs. Photo: Supplied.

Early eye checks help protect vision in people with diabetes.
Sharon Smithers
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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