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Local student looks to spell her way to victory

<p>Hiba Sultan</p>\\n
<p>Hiba Sultan</p>\\n

Hiba Sultan

Young Public School's Hiba Sultan will line up alongside the state's top spellers this week.
Russ Haylock
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 02:58

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