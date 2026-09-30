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Locals encouraged to have a go on 2YYY Radio

<p>The 2YYY studios are located on Lovell Street in Young. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>The 2YYY studios are located on Lovell Street in Young. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

The 2YYY studios are located on Lovell Street in Young. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Following their recent AGM Stewart Pardy has been elected president, with Patrick Watkin to serve as vice president.
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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