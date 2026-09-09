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Locals turn out for Be a Cop in your Home Town Roadshow

<p>A potential future cadet with an old head from the radio network team. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n
<p>A potential future cadet with an old head from the radio network team. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n

A potential future cadet with an old head from the radio network team. PHOTO: Ryan Long

Opportunities aplenty for residents interested in joining the force.
Russ Haylock
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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