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Looking back on the life of George Mar Young

<p>George Mar Young. PHOTO: National Archives of Australia</p>\\n
<p>George Mar Young. PHOTO: National Archives of Australia</p>\\n

George Mar Young. PHOTO: National Archives of Australia

A history of George and his family in Young
By KAREN SCHAMBERGER - Young Historical Society
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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