Young High School (YHS) student Matilda Dunford made a trip to Macquarie Street earlier this month, attending the NSW Schools Constitutional Convention at NSW Parliament House. Matilda was one of 70 students from all over the state invited along to event, with 30 to be invited to the National Convention in Canberra next year. She said she learnt a great deal in Sydney, especially on voting rights in Australia, and the fact the right to vote is not explicitly stated in the Constitution. “From this, we then discussed issues like people experiencing cognitive decline, funding to hold a referendum and should permanent citizens have a right to vote," Matilda said. “No one thing was independent from each other, but one large learning opportunity.” Matilda also noted the importance of engaging young people on these matters early. “We are ultimately the future of this country and without understanding young we cannot guarantee a country that serves all its residents positively,” she said. Matilda also has her fingers crossed to attend the Convention in the nation’s capital in 2027. “It would provide me with so much more knowledge, perspectives and connections that I believe are important in every aspect of life, not just when engaging in civics. “With my goal to study medicine in the future, being open minded and taking on board everyone’s perspectives is important, “There’s no better way to further that understanding than by engaging in events that represent communities across Australia.” YHS were understandably proud of her attendance and involvement at the state Convention. “This was a fantastic opportunity for Matilda to deepen her understanding of Australia's democracy, the Constitution and the importance of active citizenship,” a school statement read. Matilda is now into the first term of Year 12, with an eye to the HSC next year while managing her many commitments inside and outside school. She was named Lions Club of Young Youth of the Year earlier this year, where she spoke to the topic ‘what do we owe people we will never meet’. “Having the opportunity to engage in the Lions Youth of the Year program earlier this year was a very exciting opportunity for me to have a platform to discuss something important to me,” she said. “This took time out of studying to prepare a speech, and attend, though I ensure that no matter what I do, my education will come first.”