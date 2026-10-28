Matilda wins Youth of the Year

The Year 11 student, who has recently progressed into Year 12, impressed judges and the audience with her prepared five-minute speech titled 'What Do We Owe People We Never Meet'. Matilda also answered two impromptu questions from the three-member judging panel during the public speaking component of the competition. She was awarded the Public Speaking Award and the Jan Foreman Memorial Award for Overall Winner at the conclusion of the event. Matilda will now progress to the next stage of the Youth of the Year competition in March 2027. The Lions Club of Young thanked judges Gayle Steinhardt, David Munnerley and Janice Ottey for volunteering their time and expertise. Club members also acknowledged the support of Lions members who attended the event and encouraged participants throughout the day.