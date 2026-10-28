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Matilda wins Youth of the Year

<p>Judges Janice Ottey, David Munnerley and Gayle Steinhart congratulate Matilda Dunford. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n
<p>Judges Janice Ottey, David Munnerley and Gayle Steinhart congratulate Matilda Dunford. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n

Judges Janice Ottey, David Munnerley and Gayle Steinhart congratulate Matilda Dunford. PHOTO: Supplied

Young High School student Matilda Dunford has been named overall winner of the Lions Club of Young Youth of the Year Quest.
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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