With just over two weeks until the 76th National Cherry Festival, Young is preparing to welcome visitors for three days of entertainment, markets and celebrations of the region's cherry-growing heritage. The festival will run from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 December, bringing together traditional favourites and new attractions. Entries are still open for the popular Woolworths Street Parade, with local businesses, community groups and organisations encouraged to be part of one of the festival's biggest attractions. The parade will make its way along Boorowa Street from 4pm on Saturday 5 December, with entries remaining open until Tuesday 1 December. Whether it's a decorated float, a community group or a creative display, the parade provides an opportunity for locals to get involved and showcase the spirit of Young. Another major highlight will be the return of the Multicultural Cherry Fiesta, following its award-winning debut last year. The fiesta will once again transform Boorowa Street into a celebration of food, music and culture on Friday evening from 6pm. The program includes Chinese lion dancing, Brazilian samba, Aboriginal dance and performances representing Samoan, Filipino, Nepalese, Thai and Korean cultures. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 9pm. Saturday's entertainment program will feature local musicians, choirs, schools and dance groups, with the official opening scheduled for 2pm. The popular Wilders Cherry Pie Eating Competition returns at 3pm, ahead of the street parade at 4pm. Six-time Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence will headline Saturday evening's entertainment from 7:30pm. Beyond the main festival program, the Young Society of Artists will present its 43rd Annual Cherry Festival Competitive Exhibition of Fine Art, opening at Young Town Hall on Wednesday 2 December. Sunday's celebrations will begin with the Lions Club Big Breakfast from 7am, followed by performances from the Young Regional Conservatorium and other entertainment. The children's Cherry Twirl Competition will take place at 11am, followed by the Young Services Club Cherry Pip Spit Competition at 11:30am. Participants in the pie-eating and pip-spitting competitions can register on the day, 15 to 30 minutes before each event. Markets, children's activities and amusement rides will add to the weekend's attractions. Visitors will also have opportunities to explore the region's cherry orchards, with the updated 2026 orchard map available online to help plan visits to local growers. A free shuttle bus will operate on Saturday 5 December from 8:30am to 6pm, connecting four designated locations including the Showground, caravan park and library sites. Parade entry forms, the full festival program and visitor information are available at nationalcherryfestival.com.au. Readers can look forward to a special National Cherry Festival feature in next week's edition with more on the people, traditions and community events that make the festival such an important part of the Hilltops calendar.