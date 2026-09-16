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Pedalling for Kokoda

<p>Fin, Neil and Andrew along their 150km adventure. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Fin, Neil and Andrew along their 150km adventure. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Fin, Neil and Andrew along their 150km adventure. PHOTOS: Supplied

Three penny farthing pilots travel over 150 kilometres in charity ride
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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