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Perfect conditions for Auxiliary Open Gardens

<p>82336.0Clint and Alex Sheather showed off their garden and lawn. </p>\\n
<p>82336.0Clint and Alex Sheather showed off their garden and lawn. </p>\\n

82336.0Clint and Alex Sheather showed off their garden and lawn.

The weather was perfect to wander through five beautiful gardens opened to the public by their generous owners.
By Libby Plumley
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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