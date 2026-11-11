Perfect conditions for Auxiliary Open Gardens

The Young Hospital Auxiliary’s Open Gardens, held on Sunday 1 November, was a huge success. The wonderful season this year highlighted the country gardens of Paul and Karen Kaveney at 'Coolonga', Thuddungra, and Jodie and Jane Costello at 'Glencara', Monteagle. Rows of freshly cut canola surrounded both properties and the gardens were jewels among the rows. Karen’s interesting garden sculptures and stone walls drew much attention. The fact that the 'Glencara' garden will not be open to the public in the future brought a crowd who enjoyed lunch on the new deck and a wander around Jane’s extensive and quirky garden. The three gardens in town were each different in style and covered a range of horticultural pursuits. June James’ pretty garden showed that a garden doesn’t have to be large to be productive and Alex and Clint Sheather’s garden illustrated how good design can accommodate lawn (perfectly managed by Clint), landscaped beds and vegetables and fruit trees. The Hobson garden in Willawong Street was a walk through a parkland of interesting shrubs, established trees and a lovely setting for morning and afternoon tea. The Auxiliary’s plant stall, expertly managed by Helen and Gary Perrott, did a brisk trade all day. The budget buster raffle valued at $300 was won by Andy Campbell, second prize of fuel vouchers to the value of $200 won by Julie Armstrong, and third prize of meat vouchers valued at $150 won by R. Taylor. Thanks to the donors, Young Hospital Auxiliary members, Donges IGA, BP Fuel and WDs Quality Cuts. Young Hospital Auxiliary President Janice Ward expressed her gratitude to the garden owners for opening their gardens to the public. “The Open Gardens is a very important event in our fundraising calendar and this year has raised funds to help fund the Skin Check Bus to visit Young next year," Mrs Ward said. "Thank you to the garden owners and thank you to the Young and district community for your support."