Photo competition entries about to close

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enter the Cherry Festival Photographic Competition. Entries close this week on Friday 23 October. Entry forms can be found on Young Camera Club’s Facebook or picked up from the Young Visitor Centre. There are many categories to enter, including junior categories. Multiple prizes are awarded including Champion Prints, other major awards, prizes in each category and a People’s Choice Award. The opening night will be held Tuesday 1 December at 7:30pm, upstairs in the Flamingo Room at the Young Services Club. For enquiries phone Trevor on 0414 649 500.