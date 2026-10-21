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Photo competition entries about to close

<p>Gail Douglas won the inaugural Margaret Lackersteen Most Successful Local Entry Award last year with \\'Golden Light\\'. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Gail Douglas won the inaugural Margaret Lackersteen Most Successful Local Entry Award last year with \\'Golden Light\\'. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Gail Douglas won the inaugural Margaret Lackersteen Most Successful Local Entry Award last year with 'Golden Light'. PHOTO: Supplied

Get your entry in before submissions close on Friday
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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