Transport for NSW are advising motorists of changed traffic conditions on the Olympic Highway at Young on the bridge across Burrangong Creek.

Essential maintenance will be carried out on weekdays between 6am and 5pm from Tuesday 1 September for about eight weeks, weather permitting.

Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

There will be temporary closures of the shared path under the bridge at various times during the work.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes of travel time.

Oversize and overmass (OSOM) vehicles wider than 4.5 metres will be escorted through the site.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For more information, visit https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/283114 or download the Live Traffic NSW app.

To receive updates direct to your phone, search for ’Olympic Highway, Young‘, select the incident in your Live Traffic app and click ’Follow’.

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Hilltops Council advises residents and motorists that temporary traffic controls on Petticoat Lane, Young, have now been removed, allowing traffic to return to two-way access.

This change is temporary ahead of the next stage of the Petticoat Lane kerb and gutter project, with road pavement works scheduled to commence on Monday 14 September.

Approximately 400 metres of Petticoat Lane will undergo pavement stabilisation in preparation for sealing, with sealing works expected to be completed by Friday 18 September, weather and site conditions permitting.

As part of these works, traffic conditions on Petticoat Lane will change from 14 September, and temporary traffic control measures will again be required to ensure the safety of workers, residents and road users.

Council will also undertake a letterbox drop to nearby residents this week to ensure the community is aware that the current return to two-way traffic is only temporary and that further traffic changes will be in place once roadworks commence.

These works form part of the final stages of the kerb and gutter project, following the completion of kerb and gutter construction and associated backfilling works.

Motorists are asked to follow all traffic control directions and exercise caution when travelling through the work area. Residents and road users may experience minor delays while works are underway.

Council appreciates the patience and cooperation of Petticoat Lane residents and the wider community as these important improvements are completed.