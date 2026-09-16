Rob returns historic Indigenous artefacts

Rob’s great-grandfather was a merchant in Geelong in the 1850s, and he supplied glass to King Billy or Willem Baa Niip, an important elder of the Wadawurrung family. “Somehow or other my grandfather and his brother each ended up with a boomerang,” Rob said. “When it came to me, I didn’t know what to do with it, so I gave it to my son, and he took it to Canada as a memento.” In 2025, having watched a program on Indigenous artefacts, Rob contacted his son. “I told him we’ve got these things that really ought to go back to Geelong,” he said. Greater Geelong Mayor Stretch Kontelj OAM said the City was proud to play a part in the handover. “The stories, Culture and contributions of Aboriginal people are an essential and important part of our region’s story,” Mayor Kontelj said. “The return of these significant artefacts to Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation will ensure these items are preserved for generations to come. “We thank the Nash family for recognising the significance of these items and returning them to their rightful place.”