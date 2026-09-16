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Rob returns historic Indigenous artefacts

<p>Billy-Jay O\\'Toole from the Waddawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Rob Nash. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Billy-Jay O\\'Toole from the Waddawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Rob Nash. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Billy-Jay O'Toole from the Waddawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Rob Nash. PHOTO: Supplied

Rob Nash recently made a trip from Young to Victoria to return three glass spearheads and a boomerang to their traditional owners in Geelong.
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 04:26
Updated, September 16, 2026 • 04:26

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