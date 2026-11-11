Save the date for Camera Club exhibition

The opening night for Young Camera Club’s Cherry Festival Photographic Exhibition will be held on Tuesday 1 December, at 7:30pm, upstairs in the Flamingo Room at the Young Services Club. Opening night includes refreshments and is $5 per person. The exhibition runs from Wednesday 2 December to Sunday 6 December from 10am to 4pm daily, except for Sunday 6 December, which is open from 10am to 2pm. The entry fee is $2. With over 350 photos on display and 12 categories there is something for everyone. There are many entries from Young and the surrounding areas, along with entries from NSW and overseas. We run prior to and during Young’s National Cherry Festival, so come to the Young Services Club and enjoy our exhibition. Take the opportunity to vote for your favourite photo for the People’s Choice Award. The winners of Young Camera Club’s monthly competition for October were:- Subject (Night Sky): 1st - Phil Dodd, 2nd and commended - Maree Myhill, Highly Commended - Rod Smith. Open: 1st and 2nd - Phil Dodd, Highly Commended - Corrie Jarvis, Commended - Rod Smith. Young Camera Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except January, at 6:30pm. For enquiries, please phone Trevor on 0414 649 500.