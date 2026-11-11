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Save the date for Camera Club exhibition

<p>Kelsey Sorella won junior champion print with \"Points of Perspective\" last year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Kelsey Sorella won junior champion print with \"Points of Perspective\" last year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Kelsey Sorella won junior champion print with "Points of Perspective" last year. PHOTO: Supplied

Opening night includes refreshments and is $5 per person.
By NARELLE HOWARD - Young Camera Club
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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