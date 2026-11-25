SWSbank members have voted in favour of a proposed merger with Regional Australia Bank, slated to come into effect on 1 April next year. The vote was held at the bank's annual general meeting on Thursday 19 November following months of member consultation and information sessions. Members were overwhelmingly supportive of the merger, with 96.26 per cent voting in favour. All local facilities are set to remain open and staff will remain in their positions, with the SWSbank name and branding to remain in use. Regional Australia Bank chief executive officer David Heine said the proposal brought together two successful customer-owned banks with a shared commitment to regional Australia. “Regional communities deserve strong banking,” Mr Heine said. “They deserve access to people who know their communities, understand their businesses and can sit down with them when the conversation is important or complex.” He noted that advances in digital banking had improved convenience but have not replaced the need for skilled staff. “There are times in people’s lives when banking is complicated, sensitive or urgent.” “It might be buying a home, recovering from a scam, dealing with the loss of a loved one or making an important decision about a business.” “In those moments, having access to someone with the knowledge and experience to help still matters.” SWSbank chief executive officer Andrew Jones thanked members for participating in the consultation process. “Our members have taken the time to understand the proposal, attend information sessions, ask questions and consider what they want the future of SWSbank to look like,” Mr Jones said. “We are incredibly grateful for that engagement and for the confidence members have shown through their vote.” He said both organisations shared a commitment to local relationships, community connection and member ownership. “Coming together gives us the opportunity to take those shared strengths forward and build on them for the benefit of our members and communities,” Mr Jones said. SWSbank serves about 14,000 members through branches in Young, Cootamundra, Temora and West Wyalong, as well as an agency in Harden. Regional Australia Bank serves more than 130,000 members through 49 locations across regional New South Wales and south-east Queensland following its merger with Summerland Bank on 1 July 2026. Mr Heine said strong local knowledge would remain important as the merger progressed. “Every regional community is different. What people need from their bank in Young may be different from what they need in Armidale, Lismore, Grafton or Tamworth,” he said. “I don’t believe the future of banking should force regional Australians to choose between good digital banking and having a real person there when they need one. “A strong regional bank should be able to provide both.”