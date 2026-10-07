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The buggy connecting four families

<p>79326.0The buggy is now stationed at the Young Historical Museum on Campbell Street. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>79326.0The buggy is now stationed at the Young Historical Museum on Campbell Street. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

79326.0The buggy is now stationed at the Young Historical Museum on Campbell Street. PHOTO: Supplied

This week's column from the Young Historical Society
By KAREN SCHAMBERGER - Young Historical Society
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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