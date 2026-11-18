The Young Visitor Information Centre team picked up a medal at the NSW Tourism Awards earlier this month, a nod to their ability to bring the best of the Hilltops to life. The Lovell Street facility took out bronze in the Visitor Information Services category, and were celebrated for the transformation of the Young Railway Station YVIC brings together local Indigenous history along with the agricultural industry and the people from all over the world who have called the area home. "This award reflects the collaboration, creativity and pride that make the Hilltops Region such a unique destination to visit," a statement said.