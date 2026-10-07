Upgrades on the way for Young Health Service

The Young Health Service is set to benefit from a boost to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), receiving funding to improve their emergency department facilities. The state government has committed $3.4 million to the MLHD, to be used on minor capital works projects. The Young Health Service submitted a grant application to build a dedicated patient bathroom and enhance pathways between ED and medical imaging. This successful application will see them share a slice of the funding, with projects also being supported in Wagga Wagga, Leeton and Corowa. NSW Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the announcement is a part of a wider commitment to health facilities in rural areas. “We are investing in the essential health infrastructure communities across the Murrumbidgee region need and deserve,” Minister Park said. “The Regional Health Minor Works Program will provide essential upgrades to infrastructure, improve staff and patient amenities, and help deliver better health services for communities across NSW.” Labor Spokesperson for Cootamundra Stephen Lawrence echoed the minister’s thoughts on the project upgrades. "These are practical upgrades; for the health service staff, but especially patients,” Mr Lawrence said. “Reducing travel time for patients lessens the burden on them and makes getting your health checked regularly a much simpler option, making better health outcomes possible." In next week’s edition of the Young Witness we will take a tour of the Young Health Service with facility manager Jessica Pavese and capital works manager Steve Dewar for further detail of how the funding will improve the hospital.