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War hero's legacy lives on in Carrington Park

<p>Harry Smith pictured at Carrington Park, Young, where he served as caretaker for almost four decades, transforming the grounds into a much-loved community space.</p>\\n
<p>Harry Smith pictured at Carrington Park, Young, where he served as caretaker for almost four decades, transforming the grounds into a much-loved community space.</p>\\n

Harry Smith pictured at Carrington Park, Young, where he served as caretaker for almost four decades, transforming the grounds into a much-loved community space.

"When I return I will be crammed full of new ideas for the improvement of the park"
Sharon Smithers
October 20, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 04:25

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