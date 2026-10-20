War hero's legacy lives on in Carrington Park

More than a century after he began transforming Carrington Park into one of Young's most treasured public spaces, a decorated World War I veteran is receiving long-awaited recognition for his remarkable contribution to the town. The legacy of Sergeant Henry (Harry) Smith M.M., who dedicated 42 years to Young Municipal Council, is being permanently recognised with a commemorative plaque at Carrington Park. For his great-granddaughter, Lisa Koch, the tribute is particularly meaningful. She grew up knowing Harry and his wife, Lauretta, who raised her mother, and remembers a kind, generous man with a wonderful sense of humour and an extraordinary love for the park. "He was just a really lovely, loving man. He loved people. He really did, and he loved his family," Ms Koch said. "He had a really wicked sense of humour." Harry joined Young Municipal Council in January 1909 and became caretaker of Carrington Park in 1912, when the grounds were in a state of disrepair. Over the following decades, he transformed the five-acre park, establishing lawns, flower beds, rose gardens and picnic facilities, often working seven days a week. At one stage, Carrington Park also housed an extraordinary collection of animals, including kangaroos, wallabies, peacocks, monkeys and even a koala. Harry Smith pictured with one of the animals at Carrington Park, which once housed an unusual collection of wildlife, including monkeys, kangaroos, wallabies and a koala. Ms Koch remembers Harry speaking fondly about the animals, gardens and the people who visited the park. "It wasn't just a park. It was his home," she said. He would welcome families enjoying picnics, stopping to chat with visitors, making cups of tea and offering cordial to children. But Harry's life extended well beyond the park gates. An accomplished cyclist and boxer, he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in January 1916, leaving behind his wife, children and the gardens he had worked so hard to establish. Serving on the Western Front in France, he undertook dangerous scouting and reconnaissance missions in No Man's Land. In June 1917, he was wounded when a high-explosive shell landed among his fellow soldiers near Messines, throwing him into the air. Writing to The Young Witness from hospital, Harry described the explosion and his injuries before turning his attention to a subject close to his heart. "How is the park?" he asked. Despite his experiences on the battlefield, he was already thinking about improvements he could make when he returned home. "When I return I will be crammed full of new ideas for the improvement of the park," he wrote. In March 1918, Harry distinguished himself during a dangerous raid on enemy trenches, actions that earned him the Military Medal for bravery. He later suffered gas poisoning during fighting in France, leaving him temporarily blind. Returning to Young in July 1919, he resumed his position at Carrington Park and continued developing the grounds until his retirement in 1951. His service was recognised by Council and the wider community, with former colleagues, schoolchildren and residents presenting gifts and letters of appreciation. Ms Koch, who has spent years researching and preserving Harry's history, first approached Young Shire Council in 2015 with a proposal to recognise his contribution through a permanent plaque. Her research includes original newspaper reports, photographs, military records and personal belongings passed down through the family. "I was determined that he would be remembered in this way," she said. For Ms Koch, who travelled from Adelaide for the unveiling, the tribute is an opportunity to share the story of a man whose love for Young remained with him throughout his life. "Many happy memories of me as a child. I was kind of like his shadow," she recalled. A ceremony to unveil the commemorative plaque was scheduled for yesterday, October 21, at Carrington Park, shortly after The Young Witness went to press. Photographs from the ceremony can be viewed on The Young Witness Facebook page.