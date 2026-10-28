Water works in Young next week

Locals connected to Hilltops Council’s water reticulation system in Young are advised that Council will be commencing essential water main cleaning works from Monday 2 to Thursday 5 November 2026, from 8am to 4pm each day. This work is being carried out to help reduce water discolouration events during the summer months. The exact work locations will be clearly identified each day with cautionary traffic control in place where required, advising all pedestrian and traffic users of work practices. The scheduled works are planned to be commenced in order of sequence at the following locations: Back Creek Road, Settlers Place, Gold Court, Tadross Avenue, Normoyle Crescent, Bailes Crescent, Normans Road, Byrne Close, Thornell Road, Windemere Street and Olympic Highway South. Adjacent properties in nearby streets may also be affected. The process may cause temporary water discolouration, reduced water pressure or short interruptions to water supply. To minimise the risk of discoloured water and air entering their household water systems, consumers are advised to minimise using taps, washing machines and dishwashers during the scheduled scouring period in the identified area. Following completion of the scheduled cleaning period, consumers should check their water supply and flush their household pipes by running an outdoor tap until the water runs clear. Some air may become trapped in household pipes, causing water to splutter or spit when taps are turned on. If this occurs, run the tap until the trapped air has escaped. Flushing trapped air and any discoloured water from the pipes should take only a couple of minutes. Some unrelated water mains flushing may also be carried out in various other streets throughout Young at the same time. These additional works are expected to have minimal impact on residents and businesses, with little to no disruption anticipated. Council appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation while these essential maintenance works are carried out.