What happens when someone asks for help?

For someone experiencing domestic and family violence, making the first call for help can be daunting. But in the Hilltops, support is available even if the person is not ready to leave their relationship or report the abuse to police. Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) manager Kerri Palmer said people did not need to be at crisis point before seeking assistance. "You do not have to leave your relationship, and you do not have to have reported the abuse to police, to reach out to YCAC for support," Ms Palmer said. "We know that leaving an abusive relationship is rarely straightforward. There can be significant emotional, financial and practical barriers, particularly when children, housing and financial dependence are involved." The centre's first priority when someone makes contact is to listen, understand their circumstances and identify any immediate safety concerns. From there, caseworkers work with the person to explore their options, which may include safety planning, crisis accommodation, housing assistance, financial support, specialist counselling or help navigating legal processes. Ms Palmer said the approach depended on each person's circumstances, with support provided at a pace appropriate to their needs. "Our role is not to tell someone what they should do or pressure them into making decisions they aren't ready for," she said. "Our role is to provide information, support and options so they can make informed decisions about their own lives." For some, that may involve developing a safety plan while remaining in the relationship. Others may need assistance understanding their rights, recognising abusive behaviour or preparing to leave. Ms Palmer said seeking help did not automatically mean police would become involved, although legal obligations could apply where serious safety concerns arose, particularly involving children. She also stressed that support was available to people experiencing non-physical abuse, including coercive control, financial abuse, intimidation and isolation. One of the barriers to seeking assistance, she said, was people questioning whether their experiences were serious enough to warrant help. "You don't need to know whether you want to leave, you don't need to have a plan, and you certainly don't need to wait until things get worse." YCAC also chairs the Young Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, bringing together police, health, housing and community organisations to strengthen local support services. The group meets monthly to improve referral pathways, share information and identify opportunities to better assist people experiencing domestic and family violence. As Paint the Hilltops Purple on 20 November approaches, Ms Palmer hopes the awareness campaign will encourage people to seek support and help others understand what that first step can involve. "You don't have to be ready to make a big decision to take that first small step," she said. "Sometimes just having someone listen, believe you and help you understand your options can make an enormous difference."