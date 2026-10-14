What's On around the Hilltops

Young will come together for an evening of music, dancing, dress-ups and community connection when the Care & Connect Social Spectacular returns later this month. Heroes, Legends & Superstars will be held at the Young Showground Pavilion on Friday 23 October from 4pm to 9pm, bringing people living with disability, families, carers, support workers and the wider community together for one inclusive celebration. Care & Connect created the event to provide an opportunity for people to celebrate, connect and make memories together, with this year’s theme inviting everyone to get involved. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as someone who inspires them - whether that is a real-life hero, role model, local legend, sporting superstar, emergency services worker or favourite character. Organisers say the evening will be filled with music, dancing, laughter, connection and community spirit. At the heart of the Social Spectacular is the opportunity for people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds to share the same social experience. Rather than creating a separate occasion for people living with disability, the event opens the doors to families, friends, support workers and the broader community, providing an opportunity to simply enjoy a night out together. It is an approach that reflects the event’s focus on celebrating what makes people unique while creating a welcoming space where everyone can take part. Tickets are available online through Care & Connect or can be purchased in person at The Commons, 61 Lynch Street, Young. Individual tickets are $25, while a participant and support worker ticket is $40. Tickets for children aged 12 and under are $10, and a table of eight is $180. Care & Connect also supports the Companion Card program, with eligible companions attending free alongside a person who holds a paid event ticket. Organisers say ticket sales contribute towards venue hire, meals, entertainment and other costs involved in delivering the event for the community. With plenty of scope to get creative with the Heroes, Legends & Superstars theme, the Social Spectacular offers an evening where dressing up is encouraged, dancing is welcome and connection is at the centre of the celebration. Heroes, Legends & Superstars – Care & Connect Social Spectacular will be held on Friday, October 23 from 4pm to 9pm at the Showground Pavilion, 120 Whiteman Avenue, Young. Carers Luncheon – Celebrating Carers Week Antz Pantz Café and Nursery Friday, 16 October | 12pm-2pm Hilltops Community Hub invites carers aged 18 and over to enjoy a free luncheon celebrating Carers Week. Guests can relax over lunch, explore the nursery and take part in a fun Discover and Capture Quest with prizes to be won. Places are limited and bookings are essential. Phone 6382 6328. Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts Old Courthouse, corner Albury and Vernon Streets, Murrumburrah Saturday 17–Sunday 18 October and Saturday 24–Sunday 25 October Discover the creativity of local and regional artists at the Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Arts. Presented by the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council, the exhibition features a diverse collection of fine art from across the Hilltops and beyond. Visitors are invited to explore the historic Old Courthouse, appreciate the artworks on display and support the region's creative community. Boorowa Frocktober Fundraiser Boorowa Recreation Club, Market Street, Boorowa Wednesday 21 October | 6:30pm Dress up for a good cause as the Rotary Club of Boorowa and Lions Club of Boorowa join forces for Frocktober. Enjoy a fun evening with friends while raising funds to support improved research into ovarian cancer. Everyone is welcome to take part in this community fundraiser. Tickets are $20, including light food, with drinks available for purchase. Jonathon Glonek – Solo Violin Concert Southern Cross Cinema, 96 Main Street, Young Wednesday 28 October | 7:00pm Enjoy an evening of classical music as the Bendoc Philharmonic presents acclaimed violinist Jonathon Glonek. The concert features works by Bach, Paganini and Ysaÿe, alongside a solo violin arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Tickets: $40, under-18s free. Book through Southern Cross Cinema. Community Morning Tea – Boorowa Boorowa Library, Boorowa Thursday 29 October | 10am-11.30am Hilltops Community Hub is bringing its popular community morning tea to Boorowa. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free cuppa, refreshments and friendly conversation, with a lucky door prize also on offer. Come alone or bring a friend, drop in briefly or stay for the morning. No cost to attend. Young & District Netball Association Celebrates 50 Years Flamingos Room, Young Services Club, 46 Cloete Street, Young Saturday 7 November | Doors 6:00pm | Starts 6:30pm Celebrate 50 years of community netball as the Young & District Netball Association marks its golden anniversary alongside its Representative Presentation Evening. Past and present players, coaches, volunteers and supporters are invited to celebrate five decades of sporting achievements, friendships and community spirit. The evening includes a mystery guest speaker. Semi-formal dress. Tickets: Adults $40, children $15.