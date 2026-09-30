Social media
Home page>News>Community>Young Camera Club calls ...
Community

Young Camera Club calls on entrants for Cherry Festival Competition

<p>Benjamin and Gus Sheppard won the champion print award last year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Benjamin and Gus Sheppard won the champion print award last year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Benjamin and Gus Sheppard won the champion print award last year. PHOTO: Supplied

September 30, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES