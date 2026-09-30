Young Camera Club calls on entrants for Cherry Festival Competition

Entries are now open for the Young Camera Club’s Cherry Festival Photographic Competition. With 12 categories, including two junior categories, there is something for everyone. The opening night will be held on Tuesday 1 December at 7:30pm, upstairs in the Flamingo Room at the Young Services Club. The Will Sibley Memorial Trophy (Champion Print), Helen Berridge Memorial Trophy (Junior Champion Print ), the John van Rijswijk Memorial Encouragement Trophy (for a Junior entrant) and the Margaret Lackersteen Memorial Trophy (for the most successful Local Entry) will be presented. A People’s Choice Award will also be given. Entries close on Friday 23 October, and forms can be picked up from the Young Visitor Centre, on Young Camera Club’s Facebook page. The Club are encouraging locals to get involved this year by submitting their entries, and by visiting the exhibition. Young Camera Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except January, from 6:30pm at 2 Campbell Street. For enquiries, please phone Trevor on 0414 649 500.