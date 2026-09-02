By LEANNE SLATER - YOUNG GOLF CLUB

On Wednesday 26 August the course was closed, and on Thursday, no ladies played.

On Friday, in the medley stableford five ladies played as well as two visitors.

No birdies were recorded but Karen and Carolyn both had a four-pointer.

Karen and Mylan had the best ladies scores with 33 points.

On Saturday 29 August the ladies played a 4BBB vs Par sponsored by Helen Spencer.

Every player should have received their usual bag of chocolates, thank you Helen and Happy Birthday.

We had 24 players, with 4 visitors from Grenfell.

Helen gave Virginia the visitors prize for their best score of -3.

The winners on the day were Liz Harding and Leanne Slater with +6, runners-up Cath Johnson and Trish Miller +5 on a countback to Gail Hanigan and Marg Kinlyside.

Birdies were scored by Trish on the 7th, Liz on the 8th, Cathy A on the 13th and Leanne on the 16th.

PH Golf NTP 17th Liz Harding.

Balls went down to -3 on countback.

The best individual score was Amanda McAlister with +2, well done.

Two ladies played in the WD Cuts medley stableford on Sunday.

Nine of us traveled to Temora on Sunday for their annual Pinehurst Foursomes tournament.

Libby Callaghan and Mylan, Liz and Justine, Cathy Aiken and Estelle, Cath Johnson and Sue, Leanne, and Cheryl.

The course was in great condition and the weather was glorious.

The lunch and desserts were delicious.

Leanne and Cheryl were Div 1 runners-up scratch with 90 and Cath and Sue were Div 2 runners-up nett with 70.

Wednesday 2 September was a single stableford sponsored again by Helen with first second and third prizes.

Wednesday 9 September will be the 6th Golf NSW medal round after the washout last month.

South West Pennant is on Sunday 13 September at Young.

We need six players to nominate a team.

If you are interested, please reach out to Liz or me.

The Wirral Cup match play second round is to be completed by 20 September, Mylan vs Darnai and Rachel vs Camille.