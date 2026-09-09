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Young North Students ‘Take Flight’ at Southern Stars Show

<p>The Young North students who took part in the event. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Young North students who took part in the event. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Young North students who took part in the event. PHOTO: Supplied

More than 10,000 people attended the primary school show.
September 9, 2026 • 08:00

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