Young North Students ‘Take Flight’ at Southern Stars Show

Young North Public School participated in the Southern Stars ‘Take Flight’ Show held in Wollongong on 28 and 29 August, performing in four shows over two days. This marked the school’s fourth consecutive year in the program, which offers students the chance to engage in Mass Dance, Choir, and Indigenous Dance ensembles. To prepare for the event, students began learning the dances in Term 2 and travelled to Wollongong and Shoalhaven for rehearsals. Additionally, they joined students from Murrumburrah and Tumut Public Schools for a local rehearsal. This year, nine students from Young North enthusiastically participated in Mass Dance ensembles and the Indigenous Dance Ensemble. Four of these students joined over 300 peers from across NSW in the Indigenous Dance segment to open the shows, and all nine students performed in two grand finale dances featuring a remarkable 3,500 students on stage and one dance ensemble. Their involvement in both Mass Dance and Indigenous Dance ensembles highlights the school’s commitment to providing diverse artistic opportunities. What feedback did the students share about their experience? What did they enjoy most? Students had a memorable experience filled with fun, smiles, and new adventures. Past participants fondly recall Southern Stars as "just like a big slumber party, dragging the mattresses out in the lounge room”, another student said, “I really enjoyed the Indigenous Dance, exploring and sharing my culture”. This highlights the joyful and social aspects of the event. For many, these opportunities are invaluable, especially considering the increasing cost of living, which can limit access to such experiences. Beyond rehearsals and performances, students enjoyed exploring Wollongong’s beach, marina, Putt Putt golf, and local sights. What do opportunities like Southern Stars mean for the school and its students? Southern Stars offers students a unique chance to engage in the arts and meet peers from across NSW, often making lifelong friends. The event groups schools into diverse segments, ensuring students connect with different schools and participants each year. Staff cherish creating these experiences that boost student confidence and joy. How does Southern Stars connect back to daily teaching? Returning students are noticeably more confident and eager to share their newly learned dances with their peers. This is especially true for Indigenous students, who enthusiastically share their culture and teach Indigenous dance. At Young North, the Indigenous dance troupe has grown from 10 to 30 students this year, thanks to the leadership opportunities and cultural pride fostered through Southern Stars. The Southern Stars Shows continues to be a vital part of Young North Public School’s commitment to nurturing creativity, cultural respect, and leadership skills among its students.