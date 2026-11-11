Young Preschool speaks out against funding cuts

Community preschools are facing significant funding cutbacks under the new Universal Preschool Funding arrangements tabled by the state government. Young Preschool Kindergarten is one of many regional facilities staring down the barrel of losing tens of thousands of dollars in state government support. The preschool has a proud 58-year history, and has operated a mobile playgroup facility for the last 28 years. Angela Milne has been a director there for the last 25 years, and said the cuts are of serious concern to her and her staff. “This model threatens our future, and jobs are on the line,” she said. “The preschool and the playgroup receive funding only from the state government, unlike that of many child care centres who also receive funding from the federal government. The funding is subject to enrolment criteria, but has been announced after many facilities had already filled their spots for 2027. “We have no ability to enrol additional children to offset the funding shortfall we will likely experience under the new funding model,” Angela explained. “We can’t change the arrangements based on this new funding model for 2027 as we have already set our days and hours, and the preschool is at full capacity with a waiting list.” Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has called on the State Government to urgently reconsider the changes. Young is not the only facility within the electorate expected to be impacted, with Ariah Park, Bland Shire, Coolamon, Gundagai and Narrandera all in the same boat. “These are community-run, not-for-profit preschools that have served generations of local families,” Ms Cooke said. “But under this new funding arrangement, they are facing funding reductions that could have devastating consequences for their future.” “I have spoken with local preschool directors and will be meeting with more of our community preschools to hear directly about the impact of these changes.” “The government needs to listen to the sector and reconsider its funding methodology because our community preschools are something we should be protecting and supporting, not putting at risk.” For Angela and her staff, the care they’ve given for generations is at stake. “Services will be forced to make cost cutting operational decisions to remain financially viable which will directly impact the quality of early childhood education and care,” she said. “Child safety will be compromised, high quality education and care will be compromised, inclusion will be compromised, staffing will be compromised, and families and children will be compromised The matter will be further discussed in parliament throughout the remainder of the week.