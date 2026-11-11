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Young Preschool speaks out against funding cuts

<p>Young Mobile Play coordinator Sharen Shoard with Young Preschool Kindergarten director Angela Milne. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Young Mobile Play coordinator Sharen Shoard with Young Preschool Kindergarten director Angela Milne. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Young Mobile Play coordinator Sharen Shoard with Young Preschool Kindergarten director Angela Milne. PHOTO: Supplied

Proposed state funding reductions would hurt local facility
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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