Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, is calling for an urgent increase and expansion of the School Drive Subsidy to alleviate cost-of-living pressures on regional families with preschool and school-age children.

Rising fuel costs and growing concerns about fuel availability continue to place significant strain on regional families, particularly those living on isolated properties or in small villages.

Ms Cooke told the Parliament on Wednesday that lifting the School Drive Subsidy would provide immediate relief to families who drive their children to school.

“Right across Regional NSW, parents are forced to drive their children to and from school because there’s either no school bus service, or the nearest bus stop is kilometres away,” MS Cooke said.

“With the school holidays approaching, there is a clear opportunity for the Government to step in and deliver practical relief before Term 2 begins.”

“Increasing the School Drive Subsidy to reflect current fuel prices is a responsible measure that will elevate pressure on families who are disadvantaged by the tyranny of distance.”

Ms Cooke is also calling for the School Drive Subsidy to be expanded to include pre-school-age children.

“Many bus operators have reviewed their policies for transporting preschool-aged children, and either restricted or withdrew this service due to safety risks and regulatory requirements,” Ms Cooke said.

“This means that more parents with pre-school age children are forced to drive their children in order to access these services, which is time away from work.”

“I can’t see any reason as to why these families don’t deserve the same level of financial support, especially now.”

Additionally, Ms Cooke has called on the government to end a requirement for buses to run when they are not needed, such as on pupil-free days and school holidays, to conserve fuel.

She also called for a broader review of regional school bus routes and services to ensure adequate service is available to rural families.

“School bus services exist to ensure flexibility and affordability for working families, but right now, that is not a guarantee for rural families,” Ms Cooke said.

“All four of these measures aim to ease pressure on household budgets right now, while making sure every child can get to school and access the education they deserve.”