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CRJO members gather in Young

<p>All of the 11 member councils were represented late last week. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>All of the 11 member councils were represented late last week. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

All of the 11 member councils were represented late last week. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Councils converge to discuss funding and cooperation
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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