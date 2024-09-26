Hilltops Council will have a new Council following the release of the final figures from the Local Government Elections on Monday.

At 2.30pm on Monday afternoon the NSW Electoral Commission pressed the button that would sort out the preferences for the candidates until there were all 11 positions on Council filled.

At the end of the preferences the 11 candidates who have been successful in being elected were:

Jake Davis

Michelle Gallo

Fiona Douglas

Alison Foreman

Neil Langford

Brian Ingram

Tony Flanery

Joanne Mackay

James Blackwell

Mary Dodd

Matthew Stadtmiller

According to the the NSW Electoral Commission the quota that candidates needed to reach to be elected was 917.

The margin between the last elected candidate, Michelle Gallo, and the last unelected or excluded candidate, Patrick FitzGerald was 77.

There was a 82.10 percent turnout for voting with 11,974 of the 14,584 enrolled residents voting in the election.

Across the Hilltops there was 11,002 total formal votes, 972 informal votes with an informal voting rate of 8.12 percent.

Looking at the distribution of preferences, with Matthew Stadtmiller, Brian Ingram, Neil Langford, Alison Foreman and Jake Davis having already reached the quota, Brian Ingram's preferences saw Tony Flanery elected, from there it wasn't until the eleventh round of counting that the final five candidates were confirmed, following the exclusion of Brandon Douglas, Jennifer Smith, Michael Skillen and Abdullah Sultan.

Mary Dodd, Joanne Mackay and Michelle Gallo were all elected without reaching the quota.