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Hilltops dodge $2.5 million funding loss

<p>Hilltops deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana at this month\\'s mayoral summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Hilltops deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana at this month\\'s mayoral summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Hilltops deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana at this month's mayoral summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

State grant methodology scrapped after over 100 councils raise concern
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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