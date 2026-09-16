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Ingram seeks another term as Hilltops Mayor

<p>Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram has stated his intention to remain in his role. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram has stated his intention to remain in his role. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram has stated his intention to remain in his role. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Mayor, deputy mayor positions to be voted on at next meeting
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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