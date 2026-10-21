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Triple treat for Multicultural Cherry Fiesta

<p>Hilltops Council acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana accepts the award. PHOTO: Hilltops Council</p>\\n
<p>Hilltops Council acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana accepts the award. PHOTO: Hilltops Council</p>\\n

Hilltops Council acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana accepts the award. PHOTO: Hilltops Council

Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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