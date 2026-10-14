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Councils converge in Harden for mayoral summit

<p>Shadow Minister for Agriculture and the Prevention of Regional Crime, Brendan Moylan MP speaks at last Friday\\'s summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Shadow Minister for Agriculture and the Prevention of Regional Crime, Brendan Moylan MP speaks at last Friday\\'s summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Shadow Minister for Agriculture and the Prevention of Regional Crime, Brendan Moylan MP speaks at last Friday's summit. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Nine councils turn out to discuss current affairs
Russ Haylock
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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