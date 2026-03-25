Bungaree Free Range Farms have cracked another record last week when one of their hens laid a massive 210g egg, beating out their own record they set in 2020 for one of the largest eggs in the country.

The Galong based farm have been producing free range eggs for the last six years with a flock of a few thousand ISA Browns.

Bungaree Farms' Tania Cusack said she went to the shed and saw this absolutely enormous egg and figured it would be at least close to the size of their 2020 record egg.

Upon weighing the egg, it topped the scale out at 210g, a gram heavier than the previous record holder.

"It is a bit of fun when you have a big egg like this and everyone gets a bit excited," Ms Cusack said.

While the routinely get slightly larger eggs produced by their hens at around 120 or 130 grams, Ms Cusack said, but they are usually produced by their older birds aged around 18 months.

The record breaking 210g egg, when cracked open had a yolk and a second egg within it which also produced a yolk.

Ms Cusack said while they're not sure which particular hen laid the egg, it had taken the time to cook the egg a little longer to get to that size.

Cracking these records are not something they're striving to do, Ms Cusack said, and they just aim to produce consistent eggs and that the birds are well looked after.

Their ISA Browns are free range and get a mixture of feed from whatever pasture they're on at the time, which is supplemented by extra feed including a blend of grains, soy bean, corn and some general food scraps suitable.