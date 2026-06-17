The Young Croquet Club has welcomed new players to the game and also raised $1834 for CanAssist Young-Boorowa.

A fair amount of people travelled down to the croquet club on Saturday 13 June for the club's Can Assist morning tea and have a go day.

Young Croquet Club secretary Norma McLennan said there were plenty of people down at the club enjoying morning tea and having a go at croquet.

Along with a range of delicious food on offer at the morning tea, Ms McLennan said the ukulele band The Cherry Ripes were quit successful.

Along with the morning tea, the croquet club also had a cake stall and a hamper raffle which proved to be extremely successful.

The weather turned out quite nicely for the event, with Ms McLennan saying it was miraculously fine as they were expecting rain for most of the week, which didn't arrive until the afternoon.

The next major events on the calendar for the Young Croquet Club will be the Braes which will take place in August or September once the weather warms up.