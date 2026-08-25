More than 70 NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers were recognised for their dedication to communities across the South West Slopes at a medal ceremony in Cunningar on Saturday 22 August.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Leigh Pilkington joined RFS members and guests at the South West Slopes Fire Control Centre to present National Medals and Long Service Medals representing more than 2600 years of combined service.

Fifteen members have each given at least 50 years of service, including five with 60 years or more, with the longest-serving member recognised for an extraordinary 74 years.

Assistant Commissioner Pilkington said the medals recognised the contribution members had made to their brigades and communities.

“Behind every one of these medals are countless hours spent responding to incidents and supporting fellow members, while helping protect communities across the South West Slopes and beyond,” Mr Pilkington said.

“Some of those we recognise today began firefighting when just private farm units were relied on to respond to fires, long before the modern trucks and aircraft we have today.

“While the equipment and technology have changed enormously, the commitment of our volunteers to their communities has remained constant.”

Two members were recognised posthumously.

The late John McGrath’s family received a long service medal and sixth clasp acknowledging his 74 years with the Boorowa Support and Boorowa Hughstonia Brigades.

A former Brigade Captain, Mr McGrath fought fires alongside his son Tim, who has served as Captain of the Boorowa Hughstonia Brigade for the past 20 years and learnt from his father’s decades of experience.

The late Roger Allen was also be recognised for an exceptional 66 years of service with the Bendick Murrell and Crowther Brigades.

Other recipients included James Williams of the Bendick Murrell Brigade, who has given 67 years of service, including close to 20 years as Captain.

William Kelly will be recognised after 62 years with the Rugby and Taylors Flat Brigades.

A founding member of the Taylors Flat Brigade in 1975, Mr Kelly recalls when the manual Boorowa telephone exchange was used to pass fire information and updates to local residents.

Wootoona Brigade member Richard Thackeray was recognised for 58 years of service, including an exceptional 43 years as Brigade Captain. His early firefighting included responding from the back of the family’s 1952 Ford truck fitted with a 500-gallon water tank.

“I congratulate every recipient and thank them and their families for the extraordinary contribution they have made to the RFS and communities across NSW,” Mr Pilkington said.

Rural Fire Services Media