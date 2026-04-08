NSW/ACT’s best independent supermarkets have been recognised at the 2026 NSW/ACT State IGA Awards of Excellence, with Donges IGA Young among those honoured.

Donges IGA Young took out the 2026 NSW/ACT Large Bakery Department of the Year Award.

The awards were held on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Waterview, Bicentennial Park.

The bakery at Donges IGA Young offers an impressive range of artisan breads, sweet treats and everyday favourites, all displayed with outstanding consistency and visual appeal. With a strong focus on craftsmanship, cleanliness and customer experience, the department stands out as a highlight of the store and a local favourite.

Wendy Silk from Donges IGA said the Awards of Excellence are held each year, with departments and stores nominated across the network. “Our bakery is something we’re really proud of, and this recognition belongs to the team,” she said.

The bakery department creates almost everything in-store, Ms Silk said, with many items made from scratch including a range of biscuits, cupcakes, pastries and slices.

Ms Silk said the award was a welcome recognition for both the store and the bakery team. “It’s nice to be recognised among other IGA stores,” she said.

A total of 22 awards were presented during the evening, celebrating the work of IGA stores across the region. Awards are judged on a range of criteria including customer service, community pride, department excellence, brand values, merchandising and overall store performance.

Donges IGA Young will now represent NSW/ACT at the National IGA Awards of Excellence in July, competing against stores from across Australia. The recognition follows a nomination for the store in last year’s awards.