About 10am on Thursday 11 June, detectives attached to The Hume Police District attended a home on Black Creek Road, Young, for the execution of a search warrant.

During a search of the property, police allegedly located and seized methylamphetamine, electronic scales, clear resealable bags, a ledger, and $950 cash.

The items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Young Police Station.

She was charged with eight offences being:

- Five counts of supply prohibited drug less than small quantity

- Supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis

- Possess prohibited drug and;

- Recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than $5000

She was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 5 on Friday 12 June, where she was formally refused to reappear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 17 June.

Detectives have seized drugs and fireworks during a search warrant in Young on Monday.

About 11:15am Monday 15 June, officers attached to The Hume Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Memagong Street, Young.

During the search of the premises, police allegedly located 1.5kg of cannabis in a false bottom of a pantry cupboard, a number of large fireworks, and a further 60g of cannabis.

The items will undergo forensic examination.

There was no one at the property at the time of the search.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.